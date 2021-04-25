BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $666.14 or 0.01365947 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $57.30 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00093857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00682568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.05 or 0.07753201 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

