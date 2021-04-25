Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

BPFH stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

