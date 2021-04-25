Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 161.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 240,376 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE:IDA opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

