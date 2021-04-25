Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.85 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Globus Medical worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

