Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 42,178 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,588 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

RPM opened at $94.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

