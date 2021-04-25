Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 27,643 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.26% of Dorman Products worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $2,566,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $111.34 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

