Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,327 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $27,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,112.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

