BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $442,781.97 and $53,413.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.