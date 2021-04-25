BP (BP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $24.52 on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.