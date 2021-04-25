BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPXXY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BPXXY stock remained flat at $$4.65 during trading on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

