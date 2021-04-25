BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Senior Officer Gadi Levin Buys 2,000 Shares

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Senior Officer Gadi Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,187.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,313.80.

BCT stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.11. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.30.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.