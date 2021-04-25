Brian Davis Purchases 21,600 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18.

PEY stock opened at C$5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.03. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The firm has a market cap of C$842.80 million and a PE ratio of -23.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

