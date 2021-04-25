Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,938 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

