Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.78

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 10603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.02.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.