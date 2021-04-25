Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $26.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $115.95 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $132.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

