Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $32.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.