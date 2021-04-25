Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $851.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.30 million and the highest is $858.00 million. GMS reported sales of $770.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GMS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. GMS has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

