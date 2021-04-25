Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.55. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 545,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

