Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.34). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 186,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,084. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $486.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

