Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $8.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $8.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.11 to $10.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $6.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $46.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $55.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $40.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.44 to $53.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $488.64 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.81. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

