Brokerages Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Price Target at $42.55

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,854. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

