Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. 3,087,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

