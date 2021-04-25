Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Price Target at €185.73

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €185.73 ($218.51).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €196.50 ($231.18). 131,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €201.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

