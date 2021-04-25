Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $38.00

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

