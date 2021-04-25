Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 854,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

