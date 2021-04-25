Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$55.50

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.14. 127,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,656. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.