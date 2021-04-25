Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $34.90

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

