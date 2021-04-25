Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $43.25

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.