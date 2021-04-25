Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target at $18.54

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. 123,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,159. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

