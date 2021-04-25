Brokers Offer Predictions for CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

