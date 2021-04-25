Brokers Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.89 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

LPI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

