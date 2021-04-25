Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

