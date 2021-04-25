Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

