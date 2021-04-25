Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

