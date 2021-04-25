Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.