BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Shares of DOOO opened at $91.25 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.