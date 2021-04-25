BTIG Research Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $121.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

