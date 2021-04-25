Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $19.48 Average PT from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

