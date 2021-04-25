Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,940 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.