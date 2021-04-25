Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

