Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 286,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

