Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 624 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

