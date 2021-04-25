Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

