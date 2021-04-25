Canaccord Genuity Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.