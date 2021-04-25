Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

