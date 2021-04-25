Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $529.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $525.00 to $529.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.05.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $370.71 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $214.54 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

