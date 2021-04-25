Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $10,596,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.