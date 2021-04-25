Capital One Financial Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

