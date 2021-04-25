Capital Planning LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $140.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

