Capital Planning LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $98.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

